Mizuho Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vantiv (VNTV)

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNTV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Vantiv to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vantiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Vantiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Get Vantiv alerts:

Shares of Vantiv (VNTV) opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Vantiv has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $13,774.47, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Vantiv had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vantiv will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vantiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vantiv by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Vantiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vantiv by 2,754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vantiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mizuho Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vantiv (VNTV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/mizuho-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-vantiv-vntv.html.

About Vantiv

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.