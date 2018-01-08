Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.353888380692 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ NERV) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 115,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,050. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $232.20, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $33,749.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,590 shares of company stock valued at $73,073 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

