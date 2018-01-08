Micro Focus International’s (MCRO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCRO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,600 ($34.76) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Micro Focus International to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.44) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,942 ($25.97) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.44) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.76) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.20 ($33.67).

Shares of Micro Focus International (LON MCRO) opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,230.00 and a PE ratio of 4,056.60. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,749 ($36.76).

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

