Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marlin Business Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.365059568025 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marlin Business Services in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Marlin Business Services (MRLN) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

