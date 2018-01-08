Mantech International (MANT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mantech International earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.4772163418817 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) opened at $51.49 on Monday. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2,007.75, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Mantech International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mantech International to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $324,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $380,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,080. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mantech International (MANT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/mantech-international-mant-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.