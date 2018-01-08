Lookers’ (LOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 109 ($1.46) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Lookers to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.27) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lookers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.57 ($2.01).

Shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.37) on Monday. Lookers has a one year low of GBX 91.88 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 136.68 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $408.31 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.05.

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

