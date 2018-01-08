LKQ (LKQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In December, LKQ Corp signed an agreement to acquire the German spare-parts distributor Stahlgruber. This acquisition is in sync with its strategy to expand its presence in Europe through acquisitions and new branch openings for counter sales and distribution centers. In third-quarter 2017, LKQ Corp acquired 11 companies. Moreover, the company expects positive growth in its organic sales in fiscal 2017. LKQ Corp is changing the payment allocation for sales representatives, thus lowering its operational costs. Also, in the last three months, the company has outperformed in the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

LKQ ( LKQ ) traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $42.02. 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12,986.04, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts expect that LKQ will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 7,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $300,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,730.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,025 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,272,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,932,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

