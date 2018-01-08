Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.50) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYG. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 750 ($10.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 946 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 880 ($11.77) to GBX 950 ($12.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities upgraded Big Yellow Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 858 ($11.47).

Shares of Big Yellow Group (BYG) opened at GBX 854.50 ($11.43) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659 ($8.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 877 ($11.73). The company has a market capitalization of $1,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.34.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.24), for a total transaction of £1,009,200 ($1,349,378.26).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

