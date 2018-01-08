KVH Industries (KVHI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KVH Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7400880412114 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of KVH Industries (KVHI) remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.76. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The Company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets.

