KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Downgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) opened at $109.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17,215.93, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.59. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.86 million. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 84.61%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $183,640.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $365,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,664 shares of company stock worth $3,191,064. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

