Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 63.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $41,567.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.05 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

