KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,889.10, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,342,731.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/kb-home-kbh-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.