JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce (RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.97) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RR. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 600 ($8.02) to GBX 670 ($8.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.57) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 842.33 ($11.26).

Rolls-Royce (RR) opened at GBX 866 ($11.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,960.00 and a P/E ratio of -2,340.54. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 635.50 ($8.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 994.50 ($13.30).

In other news, insider Ian Davis purchased 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £99,191.04 ($132,626.07). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 55,509 shares of Rolls-Royce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.85), for a total value of £533,441.49 ($713,252.43). Insiders bought a total of 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,077 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

