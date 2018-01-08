JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce (RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.97) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RR. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 600 ($8.02) to GBX 670 ($8.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.57) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 842.33 ($11.26).
Rolls-Royce (RR) opened at GBX 866 ($11.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,960.00 and a P/E ratio of -2,340.54. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 635.50 ($8.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 994.50 ($13.30).
Rolls-Royce Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.