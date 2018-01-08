JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2,952.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 83.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 21.29%. equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $508,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

