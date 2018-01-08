JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $175,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised The Hackett Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCKT ) opened at $15.84 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.91, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-2-11-million-holdings-in-the-hackett-group-inc-hckt.html.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.