JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Admiral Group (AMIGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS AMIGY) opened at $25.13 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

