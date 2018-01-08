JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 238,185 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 6,356.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 646.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.00, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.44. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles David Myers acquired 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

