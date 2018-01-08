JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.81) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($52.38) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($53.57) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.89 ($48.68).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.62 ($48.36). The company had a trading volume of 310,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,801. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($40.55) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($51.05). The firm has a market cap of $7,850.00 and a PE ratio of 29.43.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

