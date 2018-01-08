Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12,928.85, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.45. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is a Portugal-based company engaged in the food retail sector. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Portugal Retail, which comprises operation of Pingo Doce supermarkets; Portugal Cash & Carry, which includes the wholesale business unit Recheio, and Poland Retail, which operates a network of supermarkets under the Biedronka brand name.

