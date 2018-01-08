Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $309,220.00, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,477,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.62 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

