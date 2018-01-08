J Sainsbury (SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Thursday.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. restated a reduce rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 320 ($4.28) to GBX 295 ($3.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.67) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 263.29 ($3.52).

Shares of J Sainsbury (LON SBRY) opened at GBX 241.42 ($3.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,280.00 and a PE ratio of 2,414.20. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.60 ($3.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

