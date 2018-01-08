ITT (ITT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITT Inc. has a robust earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates all through in the trailing four quarters. Also, the company’s current year estimates have moved north over the past couple of months. The company has been enjoying broad-based strength in transportation and chemical markets, and benefits from the Axtone buyout. The company raised both its earnings and revenue guidance for 2017, on the back of order growth and operational momentum. Consequently, ITT’s shares have surpassed the industry average over the past year. ITT Inc. has achieved operational excellence through its Lean Six Sigma program, restructuring initiatives and global sourcing efforts. However, lower mining activity levels restricted growth at Industrial Process segment. Also, weaker upstream and midstream project activity hurt performance in the oil and gas market. Also, sluggish aerospace and defense business might add to the company’s woes.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

ITT ( ITT ) traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. 376,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,759.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $54.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.06 million. ITT had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $298,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,962. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

