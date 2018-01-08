ITC (ITC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about ITC (NYSE:ITC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ITC earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9334243206324 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The firm has a market cap of $6,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.74. ITC has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest).

