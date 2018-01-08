Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Director Michael T. Dance Acquires 10,000 Shares

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Director Michael T. Dance acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,690.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $750.17, a PE ratio of -32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

