Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDTI. Barclays increased their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ IDTI) opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,242.74, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.97. Integrated Device Technology has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $33,132.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 67,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $2,126,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,574. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,751,000 after acquiring an additional 66,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,581 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,163,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,252,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 158,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

