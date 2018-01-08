Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) CEO Sells $2,439,841.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $2,439,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) opened at $42.61 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $5,380.00 and a P/E ratio of -193.68.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

