Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NDSN) VP Sells $2,233,500.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) VP Shelly Peet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nordson Co. (NDSN) opened at $149.34 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,620.00, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. FBR & Co set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,463,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Nordson by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,777,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,658,000 after purchasing an additional 848,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,781,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

