INC Research’s (INCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INCR. KeyCorp reissued a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of INC Research in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered INC Research to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on INC Research and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered INC Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of INC Research in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of INC Research (INCR) opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,225.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. INC Research has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $592.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.95 million. INC Research had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that INC Research will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of INC Research by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of INC Research in the second quarter worth $123,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INC Research in the second quarter worth $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INC Research by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of INC Research in the third quarter worth $234,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INC Research Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

