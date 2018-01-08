Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Hornbeck Offshore Services ( NYSE:HOS ) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 554,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,025. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.22. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 316.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 66,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services in the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 374.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 207,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

