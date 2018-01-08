Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases Shares of 3,158 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY ) opened at $61.89 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $101,295.37, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vetr raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

