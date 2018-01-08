Highwoods Properties (HIW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $52.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 709,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,950. The stock has a market cap of $5,102.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

