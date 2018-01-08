Henry Boot (BOOT) Trading Down 0%

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.48). Approximately 21,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.48).
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.40) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, October 20th.
The company has a market cap of $450.91 and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00.
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.
