Henry Boot (BOOT) Trading Down 0%

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.48). Approximately 21,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.48).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.40) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $450.91 and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £178,800 ($242,473.56). Also, insider R A. Deards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.07), for a total value of £21,000 ($28,478.44).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.

