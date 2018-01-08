Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($130.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($129.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($140.48) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($160.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.88 ($149.86).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA HEN3) opened at €113.00 ($134.52) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €108.50 ($129.17) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($154.35). The company has a market capitalization of $46,620.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

