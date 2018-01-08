Head-To-Head Contrast: INC Research (INCR) versus Its Rivals

INC Research (NASDAQ: INCR) is one of 190 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare INC Research to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INC Research and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INC Research $1.61 billion $112.63 million -69.83 INC Research Competitors $217.40 million -$39.57 million -63.90

INC Research has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. INC Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

INC Research has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INC Research’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INC Research and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INC Research 0 4 6 0 2.60 INC Research Competitors 566 2530 6797 134 2.65

INC Research presently has a consensus target price of $49.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.89%. Given INC Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INC Research is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of INC Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of INC Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INC Research and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INC Research -4.29% 14.42% 5.17% INC Research Competitors -4,549.20% -468.89% -42.81%

Summary

INC Research beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About INC Research

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers a range of clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.

