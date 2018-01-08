Head to Head Analysis: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) & Its Rivals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TRACON Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 2.31, meaning that their average stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Competitors 925 3356 11869 239 2.70

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.12%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.45 million -$27.00 million -2.75 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 57.18

TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals -201.21% -83.43% -49.01% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,441.68% -162.70% -35.92%

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals peers beat TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring). The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC105, is an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types in combination with inhibitors of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. TRC205 is being developed for the treatment of fibrotic disease. The Company is also developing TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma.

