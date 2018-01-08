Guidewire Software (GWRE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guidewire Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 43.0732061173467 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $85.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of Guidewire Software ( GWRE ) opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,810.00, a P/E ratio of 308.16, a P/E/G ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Scott Roza sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $61,394.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $47,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,947.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,353 shares of company stock worth $7,600,168 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

