Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ GNTY) opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,768,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/guaranty-bancshares-gnty-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust (Guaranty). Guaranty offers various solutions, such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and wealth management. Its personal banking solutions include checking accounts, which include compare accounts, green checking, student checking, choice checking, guaranty interest checking, order checks and debit cards; savings accounts, which include regular savings, premier money market, certificate of deposit, individual retirement account (IRA) options and health savings account, and online banking, which includes money desktop and e-statements.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.