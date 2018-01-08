GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 44,795 Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carbonite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carbonite by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,312,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carbonite by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carbonite by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 783,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 446,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ CARB) opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715.44, a P/E ratio of -232.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Carbonite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carbonite, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $107,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $134,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $862,479. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

CARB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 44,795 Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-44795-shares-of-carbonite-inc-carb.html.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.