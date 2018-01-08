GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $342,000 Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,742,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,049,000 after acquiring an additional 348,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,217,000 after acquiring an additional 228,249 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,629,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,815,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,626,000 after acquiring an additional 516,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp ( SIX ) opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,504.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $580.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.97%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 78,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $5,213,680.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,520,146 shares in the company, valued at $233,456,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 281,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,788 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

