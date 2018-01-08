Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Granite Point Mortgage Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5002071008138 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE GPMT) opened at $17.74 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Brian Taylor bought 5,600 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $100,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 3,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,331 shares of company stock worth $3,206,314.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

