Graco (GGG) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (GGG) traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 974,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,875. The company has a market cap of $2,630.00, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Graco has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Graco news, CFO Christian E. Rothe sold 12,750 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,683,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,629.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $1,128,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,056.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,752 shares of company stock valued at $18,245,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,054,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,729,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/graco-ggg-given-hold-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.