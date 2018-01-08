Galliford Try (GFRD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.66) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.86) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.52) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,506.38 ($20.14).

Shares of Galliford Try (LON GFRD) opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.52) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 1,134.72 ($15.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,592 ($21.29). The firm has a market cap of $1,090.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.34.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress bought 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £74,623.20 ($99,776.98).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

