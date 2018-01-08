FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Starbucks ( SBUX ) opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,810.00, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. Starbucks has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

