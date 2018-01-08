FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Issued By KeyCorp

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on Sleep Number and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on Sleep Number and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Sleep Number ( SNBR ) opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,508.34, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $402.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,574 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 132.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

