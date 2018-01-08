FY2017 EPS Estimates for Transocean LTD Boosted by Analyst (RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Royes now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 84.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Transocean from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,542.26, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Transocean by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,492,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 419,518 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 210.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 369,684 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 250,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

