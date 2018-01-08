First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys Shares of 14,000 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Separately, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $4,562,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA SCHD) opened at $52.05 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

