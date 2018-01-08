First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News articles about First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Guaranty Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4157591251832 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGBI. ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.66.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 55,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $1,480,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its owned subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana customers, through approximately 20 banking facilities located in the Market Services Areas (MSAs).

