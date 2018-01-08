FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 453 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Co. (CVX) opened at $127.90 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $242,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 116,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $13,472,443.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,646.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

