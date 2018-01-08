Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s ongoing strategic efforts, such as Project North Star, will likely boost its efficiency and revenue over the long run. Also, margin pressure seems to be easing gradually, given the Fed interest rate hikes and improving economic backdrop. However, elevated expenses on the company’s branch digitization initiative and legal issues remain a concern.”

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.47 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB ) traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.71. 6,212,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,175. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21,668.40, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $119,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55,050.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.