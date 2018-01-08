FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) CEO Sells $1,027,531.67 in Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $1,027,531.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) opened at $52.65 on Monday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. FCB Financial had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

